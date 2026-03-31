Minimal Spark 5

Build clean, impactful titles with a transparent background using this minimal motion title. The design centers a bold headline and introduces words in a smooth, staggered sequence with elegant slide-ins and a subtle fade. Customize fonts, size, leading, and two text colors for a refined gradient look that matches any brand. Ideal as an overlay for intros, chapters, and content breaks, it keeps attention on your message while staying versatile and unobtrusive. With neutral pacing and kinetic typography, this template adapts to any soundtrack and suits a wide range of projects.