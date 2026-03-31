Minimal Spark 11

Design crisp, transparent motion titles with this minimal type-on animation. The template focuses on bold typography and a clean, duotone look to keep your message front and center. Customize font, size, spacing, and two accent colors to match any brand. The per‑character build adds subtle rhythm without distraction, making it ideal for chapter openers, overlays, and clean end slates. With an elegant, clutter‑free layout, this title works across platforms and edits, letting your words do the talking.