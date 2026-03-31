Minimal Spark 1

Create crisp, modern titles with this minimal kinetic typography overlay. The transparent background makes it perfect for layering over any video. Letters build in with a clean type-on effect, settle center stage, then glide out with smooth motion. Easily adjust fonts, sizes, spacing, and a two‑color gradient to match your brand. Ideal for chapter openers, callouts, announcements, and social clips where clarity and style matter. Deliver polished results in seconds with high-impact, legible typography that works across platforms and aspect ratios.