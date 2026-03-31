Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Spark 12 - Original - Poster image

Minimal Spark 12

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Kinetic typography
Intro
50exports
rating
Make your message stand out with a clean, kinetic motion title. This transparent overlay focuses on bold, minimal typography with smooth, staggered animation. Customize fonts, sizes, leading and colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, and on-screen titles across YouTube, social, presentations, and streams. The single-scene composition keeps attention on your words while a subtle sparkle accent adds polish. Effortless to edit, versatile in tone, and designed to layer over any footage for professional results fast.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us