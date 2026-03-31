Minimal Spark 12

Make your message stand out with a clean, kinetic motion title. This transparent overlay focuses on bold, minimal typography with smooth, staggered animation. Customize fonts, sizes, leading and colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, and on-screen titles across YouTube, social, presentations, and streams. The single-scene composition keeps attention on your words while a subtle sparkle accent adds polish. Effortless to edit, versatile in tone, and designed to layer over any footage for professional results fast.