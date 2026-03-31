Minimal Spark 10

Create a crisp, minimal motion title that sits cleanly over any footage thanks to its transparent background. This template reveals your message word by word for clear emphasis, accented by a subtle sparkle to draw the eye. Tailor the design with editable fonts, sizes, leading and two-tone color controls to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, captions, and social overlays where clarity and speed matter. Keep the focus on your words with modern, distraction‑free typography and smooth transitions that look great across platforms.