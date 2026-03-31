Minimal Spark 3

Make your message stand out with a clean, bold motion title. This transparent overlay features minimal design and kinetic word-by-word animation that’s perfect for intros, chapters, or emphasis moments. Customize the headline text, choose your font, fine‑tune size and leading, and match the color to your brand. The centered layout and smooth slide‑in motion keep attention on the words, working seamlessly over any footage or graphic. Ideal for quick callouts, quotes, and section titles across social videos, promos, or presentations.