Minimal Spark 8

Make your message land with a bold, minimal motion title. This clean kinetic typography overlay features large center-aligned type, smooth slide-ins, and a subtle floor reflection for added depth. Use it as an intro, chapter opener, or interstitial to keep attention on your words. Easily customize multiple text fields, choose your font, fine‑tune size and leading, and set text colors to match your brand. With a transparent background, it layers seamlessly over any footage or solid. Simple, striking, and versatile—perfect for quick, professional titles.