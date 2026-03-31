Minimal Spark 7

Create a crisp, high-impact headline with this minimal kinetic title. The transparent background lets your text sit perfectly over any video or image. Smooth staggered letter animation builds in, holds center stage, and exits cleanly for seamless edits. Customize the message, font, size, leading, color, and soundtrack to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, chapter openers, social clips, and quick callouts where clarity and style matter. Deliver a strong first impression with oversized typography and refined motion—fast to edit, easy to export, and versatile for any platform.