Clean Pop 4
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
6exports
Craft attention-grabbing openers and chapter cards with this clean motion title. The design features bold, modern typography with a sliding accent bar and a transparent background for effortless overlay on any footage. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand in seconds. A type-on build adds polish while smooth wipes and fades keep the pacing refined. Ideal for intros, interstitials, social posts, and YouTube chapters—wherever a crisp, minimal title needs to make a strong first impression.
Similar templates
Best of Besed