Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Clean Pop 2 - Original - Poster image

Clean Pop 2

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Kinetic typography
Word highlight
7exports
rating
Make your message stand out with a clean, bold motion title. This minimalist, flat-design template features kinetic typography, a sliding highlight bar, and a transparent background for seamless overlay on any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and sizes to match your brand, and fine-tune pacing for the perfect rhythm. Ideal for chapter openers, promos, and social video accents, it delivers high-impact readability and modern style with minimal elements. Get a professional look in seconds and keep your audience focused on what matters—your words.
Besed profile image
Besed
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Simple Quote 8
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:10
Simple Quote 8 Original theme video
Text Block Animation 2
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:07
Text Block Animation 2 Original theme video
Modern Title 10
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Modern Title 10 Original theme video
Modern Dynamic Title 11
By ToresMotion
Edit
60fps
00:08
Modern Dynamic Title 11 Original theme video
Creative Title 9
By teammotion
Edit
60fps
00:06
Creative Title 9 Original theme video
Boxed Bold Title 9
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Boxed Bold Title 9 Original theme video
Minimalistic Title 5
By teammotion
Edit
4K
00:06
Minimalistic Title 5 Original theme video
Bounce Title 3
By Leany
Edit
60fps
00:05
Bounce Title 3 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us