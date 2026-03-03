Clean Pop 2

Make your message stand out with a clean, bold motion title. This minimalist, flat-design template features kinetic typography, a sliding highlight bar, and a transparent background for seamless overlay on any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and sizes to match your brand, and fine-tune pacing for the perfect rhythm. Ideal for chapter openers, promos, and social video accents, it delivers high-impact readability and modern style with minimal elements. Get a professional look in seconds and keep your audience focused on what matters—your words.