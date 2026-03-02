Clean Pop 5

Create crisp, attention-grabbing titles with a clean, transparent overlay built for intros, chapter cards, and on-screen labels. This minimal motion title emphasizes bold typography and clear hierarchy, with smooth slide-in and subtle fade transitions. Easily customize two text lines, pick your fonts, adjust sizes and line spacing, and fine-tune colors to match any brand. The alpha background ensures seamless placement over footage or solid color backdrops. Perfect for social clips, corporate pieces, and content creators who want fast, polished results without visual clutter.