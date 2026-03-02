Clean Pop 13

Make your message stand out with a clean, minimal motion title overlay. This transparent template features bold typography, a sliding accent bar, and energetic, staggered animation for instant impact. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, or quick callouts, it’s fully customizable—adjust fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. The streamlined flat design ensures readability and versatile placement over any footage. Deliver a strong headline with a subtle pre-title and a concise supporting line, all timed with smooth slide-ins and wipes. Fast to edit, crisp to read, and built for modern videos.