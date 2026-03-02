Youtube intro for cooking channel
Clean Pop 13 - Original - Poster image

Clean Pop 13

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Rectangle shape
Flat design
6exports
rating
Make your message stand out with a clean, minimal motion title overlay. This transparent template features bold typography, a sliding accent bar, and energetic, staggered animation for instant impact. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, or quick callouts, it’s fully customizable—adjust fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. The streamlined flat design ensures readability and versatile placement over any footage. Deliver a strong headline with a subtle pre-title and a concise supporting line, all timed with smooth slide-ins and wipes. Fast to edit, crisp to read, and built for modern videos.
Besed profile image
Besed
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Modern Title 11
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:05
Modern Title 11 Original theme video
Unique Kinetic Title 8
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Unique Kinetic Title 8 Original theme video
Fresh Text Animation 3
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Fresh Text Animation 3 Original theme video
Fresh Style Title 1
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Fresh Style Title 1 Original theme video
Modern Dynamic Title 5
By ToresMotion
Edit
60fps
00:06
Modern Dynamic Title 5 Original theme video
Social Title 11
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Social Title 11 Original theme video
Modern Bold Title 10
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Modern Bold Title 10 Original theme video
Sharp Title Entry 3
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Sharp Title Entry 3 Original theme video
