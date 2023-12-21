Voguish Title 11
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
304exports
Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features stacked typography, outline and fill styles, and a sleek reflection effect for modern polish. Customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. Smooth, kinetic text animation brings energy while keeping a clean aesthetic, ideal for intros, interludes, or end cards. Export quickly for use across videos, promos, and social content.