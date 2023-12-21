Voguish Title 2

Create instant impact with a bold, minimal motion title designed for clean overlays. This transparent background title features kinetic typography with staggered, per‑character slide‑ins and subtle motion trails for extra punch. Easily customize font, size, spacing and color to match your brand or project. Ideal for section openers, chapter cards, announcements, or adding a polished title over footage without blocking the scene. Fast to set up and highly versatile, it brings modern design and smooth animation to intros, bumpers, and content highlights across platforms.