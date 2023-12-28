Voguish Title 12

Make your message impossible to miss with this bold, minimal motion title. Designed for clean, modern overlays, it features energetic kinetic typography, a striking underline accent, and a transparent background for seamless placement over any footage. Quickly customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. Use it as a punchy intro, chapter opener, or on-screen caption whenever you need impact and clarity. The smooth, slice-and-slide animation keeps attention locked on your headline while remaining elegant and versatile for any content style.