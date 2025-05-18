en
Fiery Fabric Unfold
Created by v.createvfx
8exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Experience the pinnacle of elegance and dynamism with our Fiery Fabric Unfold Logo Reveal. Your brand's logo transforms from exquisite embroidery into an electrifying symbol of power as it escapes the confines of fabric, flanked by glowing flames. Ideal for luxury brands, this video captivates and commands attention, seamlessly integrating your logo and colors for an indelible impact.
Best of v.createvfx
By tinomotion
10s
29
3
14
Epic Flag is a stylish template with a strong cinematic feel. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder & 1 custom texture flag placeholder. You can choose 3 different camera shot angles and lots of customization options. A 10 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
By tarazz
7s
5
3
10
Immerse your audience in a dramatic unveiling with our Cloth Intro as your logo descends wrapped in a slow-motion dance of falling fabric. This video draws viewers in, perfect for YouTube intros or social media branding. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand identity. Ready-to-publish, it will add an air of sophistication to your media presence.
By tinomotion
10s
24
3
10
As the sun slowly dipped below the horizon, casting a warm golden glow across the battlefield, a tattered war flag billowed in the evening breeze. The flag was a symbol of resilience, its once bright colors now faded and stained with the dirt and grime of battle. Despite the damage it had sustained, it still stood tall, firmly planted in the ground, defying the chaos that surrounded it. War Flag is a stylish template with a strong war cinematic feel. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder & 1 custom texture flag placeholder. You can choose lots of customization options. A 10 seconds looped opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
By d3luxxxe
10s
22
4
17
Set your brand alight with the Superhot Reveal template. Transform your logo into an adrenaline-pumping spectacle of lights and sparks, perfect for high-energy brands seeking a cinematic impact. Tailor this flexible template with your images, colors, and tagline for an explosive reveal that's ready for YouTube, social media, and beyond.
By motionsparrow
12s
6
3
6
Step into a world of chivalry and spectacle with our Epic Knight's Reveal template. Watch as a legendary 3D knight brandishes a fiery sword to light a bonfire, unveiling your logo in a cinematic glory. Perfect for branding, presentations, or any bold project, this template lets you customize the logo, colors, and tagline for an unforgettable reveal. Enter the realm of knights and experience a revelation like no other!
By milinkovic
8s
6
3
15
Step into the realm of legends with our cinematic Epic Medieval Unveil template. Immerse your audience in a medieval battlefield, complete with dramatic lighting, flying embers, and clashing swords. Ideal for intros, outros, or powerful standalone pieces for historical documentaries, game intros, or epic narratives. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a truly legendary presentation.
By milinkovic
8s
5
3
14
Ignite your brand with a blazing entrance! Watch as intense flames burst across the screen, revealing your logo in a fiery spectacle. Perfect for gaming channels, action-packed content, or any brand looking to make a bold and unforgettable statement. Feel the heat and make an impact!
By motionsparrow
11s
7
3
6
Introducing the Smokey Beast Unveil, where a mythic beast of smoke and fire soars across your screen, igniting your brand into existence. Customize this multipurpose reveal with your own colors, fonts, logo, and tagline, and harness the powerful storytelling of cinema for your intros or standalone pieces. Perfect for social media or presentations, it's a captivating and ready-to-publish masterpiece that will leave a bold impression.
