Cyber Prowl

Make a striking first impression with a high‑energy neon glitch logo animation. A luminous big cat sprints through a dark scene, carving vivid light trails and diagonal slashes that morph into a crisp, centered brand reveal with a sleek reflective floor. The look is futuristic and digital, powered by bold glow, glitch artifacts, and rapid transitions. Easily customize your logo, brand colors, and typography for a unique ident that fits tech, esports, music, or any modern brand. Perfect for intros, outros, and quick promos when you need speed, impact, and unmistakable style.