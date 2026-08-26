Cyber Prowl
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
6exports
Make a striking first impression with a high‑energy neon glitch logo animation. A luminous big cat sprints through a dark scene, carving vivid light trails and diagonal slashes that morph into a crisp, centered brand reveal with a sleek reflective floor. The look is futuristic and digital, powered by bold glow, glitch artifacts, and rapid transitions. Easily customize your logo, brand colors, and typography for a unique ident that fits tech, esports, music, or any modern brand. Perfect for intros, outros, and quick promos when you need speed, impact, and unmistakable style.
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