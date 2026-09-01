Ignite Mesh
00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
15exports
Make your brand shine with a futuristic logo animation driven by glowing particles and a digital network mesh. Smooth, suspenseful motion converges into an epic flare to reveal your mark, then settles into a clean centered hold with a subtle tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, this 3D motion-graphics template blends cinematic lens flares, light rays, and luminous trails for a premium finish. Customize your logo, colors, tagline, and audio to match your identity. Perfect for technology, SaaS, and modern brands seeking a sleek, high‑tech reveal.
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