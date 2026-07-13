Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Quantum Stream - Original - Poster image

Quantum Stream

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Digital
Intro
Outro
Light trails
7exports
rating
Ignite your brand with a sleek, futuristic logo reveal powered by glowing energy streams and a dynamic plexus network. This high-impact design centers your logo in a dark, neon-lit environment and builds it with swirling particles, flares, and smooth motion. Perfect for technology-forward intros or outros, it’s fast, clean, and memorable. Easily personalize colors, accents, logo, and text to match your identity, then pair with any soundtrack for maximum impact. Whether you’re launching a product, opening a video, or closing with style, this template delivers a polished, modern look that stands out.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us