Energy Bomb

Ignite your brand with a high‑impact electric logo animation. This futuristic, neon‑lit energy orb builds tension and erupts into a powerful reveal—ideal for intros and outros. Customize the palette to match your identity, tweak glow and trails, and achieve a dramatic, tech‑forward finish in moments. Designed for bold branding, streaming bumpers, channel stingers, or product launches, it delivers fast motion, crisp detail, and cinematic punch. Simple controls keep workflow smooth while the design keeps attention locked on your logo. Drop in your mark, set your colors, and unleash a striking, modern identity hit.