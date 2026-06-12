Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Energy Bomb - Original - Poster image

Energy Bomb

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Futuristic
Glow
Outro
10exports
rating
Ignite your brand with a high‑impact electric logo animation. This futuristic, neon‑lit energy orb builds tension and erupts into a powerful reveal—ideal for intros and outros. Customize the palette to match your identity, tweak glow and trails, and achieve a dramatic, tech‑forward finish in moments. Designed for bold branding, streaming bumpers, channel stingers, or product launches, it delivers fast motion, crisp detail, and cinematic punch. Simple controls keep workflow smooth while the design keeps attention locked on your logo. Drop in your mark, set your colors, and unleash a striking, modern identity hit.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us