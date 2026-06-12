Energy Reveal

Ignite your brand with a striking electric logo reveal. This futuristic, neon‑glow design builds a swirling energy orb with crackling lightning before a powerful flash unveils your logo. The dark, minimal backdrop keeps focus where it matters, while particles and ripples add cinematic atmosphere. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s fully customizable with color controls and supports your own audio. If you want a sleek, high‑impact identity stinger for tech, gaming, or any modern brand, this template delivers instant energy and polish without complexity.