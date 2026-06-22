Photon Forge

Unleash an epic logo reveal with swirling particles, glowing trails, and a pulsing energy core. This futuristic 3D motion-graphics intro/outro builds suspense into a powerful center-frame brand moment, accentuated by lens flares and a dramatic, dark backdrop. Easily tailor the look with flexible color controls for particles, background and accents, and keep your original logo colors or recolor on demand. Drop in your audio to amplify impact. Perfect for brand stings, trailers, channels, and promos where a bold, cinematic identity statement is key.