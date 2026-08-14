Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Fast Logo Transitions_Voxyde - Original - Poster image

Neon Payload

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Paint splash
11exports
rating
Make a bold entrance with this fast 3D logo animation. A metallic, industrial frame spins into view as light rays, particles and a vivid splash amplify your brand. The alpha channel lets you composite seamlessly over footage, and color controls tailor the glow and burst to your palette. Use it as a high-impact intro or a tight outro stinger. Designed for quick hits, the dynamic rotation and zoom blur deliver instant attention on any platform. Swap in your logo, tweak hues, choose a transition style, and export a polished, professional reveal in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us