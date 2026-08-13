Rift Shuriken

Bring esports energy to your brand with a high-impact neon logo animation. Fluid energy trails, smoke and subtle sparks build into a bold centered reveal that’s perfect for intros and outros. Customize colors, glow and outlines to match your identity, then export a cinematic, game-ready ident in minutes. Designed for gaming teams, streamers and creators, this 3D logo reveal combines futuristic styling with a clean finish for maximum impact across videos, streams and social.