Give your brand a bold vintage edge with a retro VHS glitch logo animation. Neon glow, scanlines, RGB splits and tape noise build energy before landing on a clean, centered logo with a customizable tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, this design blends analog nostalgia with modern motion. Easily personalize the logo, headline, fonts and colors, and drop in your own track for instant impact. Ideal for creators, channels and brands seeking a fast, high‑energy ident that stands out with authentic tape-era character.