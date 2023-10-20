en
Halloween Logo - Vertical
Created by 4Kadis
192exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Unlock the secrets of your brand with our Horror Reveal template. This dark and mysteriously animated reveal video will captivate your audience from start to finish. Ideal for intros, outros, or standalone pieces, it adds an air of intrigue and suspense to your content. Customize your logo, tagline, and even the colors and fonts to create a video that reflects your brand's unique personality. With this ready-to-publish template, you'll leave a lasting impression wherever your content is shared.
By Skvifi
11s
9
5
13
Trick or treat! Seize the potential of holiday sales with a Halloween promo video that will draw the attention to your special deals. Import your logo, apply your branding and have your special holiday discount video done in minutes. Try for free!
By vivace_studio
15s
9
4
12
Step into a world of sophistication with our versatile Happy Halloween video template. Crafted with a playful cartoonish aesthetic, it's perfect for adding a touch of fun to home videos, presentations, or any broadcast promotions. Customize with your text, fonts, and colors to brew a concoction of creativity that's all treat, no tricks.
By hushahir
8s
2
4
16
Step into the spotlight with our dramatic Halloween Retro Reveal template. Watch in suspense as the title descends and morphs into a dynamic liquid effect, while glowing pumpkin eyes foreshadow your logo's grand entrance. Perfect for any content looking to establish a bold memorable opening or closing. Just insert your logo, tagline, and text into our easy to customize animation, set in evocative colors and fonts, and create that wonder.
By S_WorX
14s
5
5
6
Halloween Spooky Invitation Story.
By mocarg
11s
3
3
5
Invite your friends to your epic halloween party with this spooky animation!
By S_WorX
14s
2
5
6
Shroud your message in the mystery of Halloween with our versatile Spooky Pumpkin template. This video cloaks your brand in the thematic elements of the season, allowing for a captivating visual experience. Easily add your logo and customized text, creating an otherworldly presence that's primed for the witching hour and ready to send shivers down the spine of your audience.
By hushahir
6s
2
3
11
Step into a shadowy realm with our Halloween Spooky Reveal template, where a mysterious pumpkin spins, summoning a bat that swoops in to unveil your brand in a blaze of glory. This thrilling video captures your audience's attention, ideal for those wishing to add a touch of the supernatural to their content. Easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, creating an unforgettable experience for your viewers.
By milinkovic
6s
7
3
9
Step into the twilight zone with our Halloween Pumpkins Unveil template, where glowing pumpkins and a shroud of fog set the stage for your logo’s eerie emergence. Ideal for Halloween parties or events, this video is as customizable as it is captivating; you can alter fonts, colors, and taglines to craft the perfect spooky invite or promotion. Make an unforgettable impression with a reveal that is both festive and mysteriously chilling.
