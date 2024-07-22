en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Simple Glitch Logo - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Distortion
Glitch
Abstract
Digital
Full HD
Music
Education
Retail & E-commerce
Photography
More details
Simple Glitch Logo - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
4Kadis profile image
Created by 4Kadis
8exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Kickstart your message with flair using our Simple Glitch Logo template. As suited for an energetic TV spot as for a high-impact product launch, it sets the stage for electronic reviews, shows, promotions, and event highlights. Customize with your logo, tagline, chosen fonts, and colors to create a visually stunning, ready-to-publish video that commands attention and highlights innovation.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of 4Kadis
Glitch Lines Ident - Vertical Original theme video
Glitch Lines Ident - Vertical
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Step into the digital age with the Glitch Lines Ident template, where a high-energy glitch and shiny reflections converge to unveil your logo. Tailor-made for intros, outros, and distinct branding moments, this template will let your logo take center stage in a modern. Customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to make a statement that's all your own.
Electrify Glitch Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Electrify Glitch Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Introduce your brand with a surge of power using the Electrify Glitch Reveal template. Watch as glitchy lightning forges your logo in a flash, commanding the screen with a lively shake and light-bending animation. This multipurpose masterpiece is ideal for striking intros or vibrant independent promotions. Customize fonts, colors, and more to amplify your message with an electrifying presence.
Multiverse Glitch Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Multiverse Glitch Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
3
3
7
Experience a burst of creativity with our captivating Multiverse Glitch Reveal template. The rush of speed lines, colorful dots, and rotating sunburst-like shape will grab your audience's attention. Your logo reveals itself with glitch effects and color changes, symbolizing growth and transformation. Customize this video by adding your logo, choosing your colors, and including your tagline. Whether used as an intro or a standalone video, this versatile template will leave a lasting impact and showcase your brand in a unique and memorable way.
Logo - Digital Like - Vertical Black Friday theme video
Logo - Digital Like - Vertical
Edit
By Harchenko
10s
6
4
14
Logo - Digital Like is an modern, creatively animated template where your logo or text is revealed over a background of social media inspired icons.
Extreme Glitch - Vertical Original theme video
Extreme Glitch - Vertical
Edit
By mhakmal07
10s
2
3
10
Awesome glitch logo intro.
Simple Glitch Logo - Vetrical Original theme video
Simple Glitch Logo - Vetrical
Edit
By Moysher
8s
28
6
22
Simple Glitch Logo is a modern animation for any of your logos. This is where your logo is assembled from squares, then distorted by centrifugal force and dissolved to reveal text.
Glitchy Vertical Original theme video
Glitchy Vertical
Edit
By Skvifi
10s
2
6
12
Get ready for Cyber Monday sales!
YouTube Glitch Opener - Vertical Original theme video
YouTube Glitch Opener - Vertical
Edit
By CuteRabbit
8s
9
6
11
Awesome Energetic Opener For Your YouTube Channel.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us