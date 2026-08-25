Casefile Ledger
00:36 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 27 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
11exports
Build a gripping true‑crime opener with bold editorial headlines, gritty textures and investigative cues. This template layers newspaper spreads, dossier pages and viewfinder details into a suspenseful title sequence that ends on a crisp logo reveal. Kinetic typography, scanning bars and staggered wipes keep attention on the story while a dark, duotone palette amplifies tension. Customize headlines, supporting text, colors, fonts and optional media to fit crime docs, news features, podcasts and episodic intros. Deliver a premium, documentary‑style sequence that feels archival yet modern—perfect for branding your next investigation.
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