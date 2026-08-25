Youtube intro for cooking channel
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True Crime Opener - Original - Poster image

Casefile Ledger

00:36 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 27 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Editorial
Intro
Documentary
Grunge
11exports
rating
Build a gripping true‑crime opener with bold editorial headlines, gritty textures and investigative cues. This template layers newspaper spreads, dossier pages and viewfinder details into a suspenseful title sequence that ends on a crisp logo reveal. Kinetic typography, scanning bars and staggered wipes keep attention on the story while a dark, duotone palette amplifies tension. Customize headlines, supporting text, colors, fonts and optional media to fit crime docs, news features, podcasts and episodic intros. Deliver a premium, documentary‑style sequence that feels archival yet modern—perfect for branding your next investigation.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us