Casefile Ledger

Build a gripping true‑crime opener with bold editorial headlines, gritty textures and investigative cues. This template layers newspaper spreads, dossier pages and viewfinder details into a suspenseful title sequence that ends on a crisp logo reveal. Kinetic typography, scanning bars and staggered wipes keep attention on the story while a dark, duotone palette amplifies tension. Customize headlines, supporting text, colors, fonts and optional media to fit crime docs, news features, podcasts and episodic intros. Deliver a premium, documentary‑style sequence that feels archival yet modern—perfect for branding your next investigation.