Poster Pulse 1

Turn your story content into a striking, magazine‑inspired poster animation. This vertical template blends bold editorial typography with vibrant colors, glitch accents, paint splashes, and a centered framed layout for instant impact. Drop in your video or image, tailor multiple headline and body fields, and fine‑tune colors, paper tones, and text palettes to match your brand. Ideal for promos, intros, event announcements, and social stories, it delivers energetic motion titles in a single, focused scene. Two font controls and extensive color options make customization effortless—craft a standout cover‑style story in minutes.