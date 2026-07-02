Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Poster Pulse 5 - Original - Poster image

Poster Pulse 5

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 17 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Editorial
Background media
Books & Publishing
Newspaper
6exports
rating
Bring an editorial punch to your stories with a vertical magazine-style poster animation. This template blends bold typography, paper textures, grid details, and tasteful glitch accents to spotlight your headline, subheads, and media in one focused scene. Slide-in panels, staggered builds, and subtle camera movement create an energetic flow ideal for promos, announcements, and article teasers. Easily tailor colors, fonts, and text bars to fit your brand while keeping the strong, print-inspired layout. Perfect for publishers, creators, and marketers who want attention-grabbing short-form content that feels crafted and current.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us