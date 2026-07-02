Poster Pulse 6

Showcase your design like a real magazine with a bold, editorial cover brought to life. This vertical story-ready mockup blends vibrant color, grid lines, RGB split and scan effects for a modern, high‑energy look. Drop in media, update headlines, and fine‑tune colors and typography to match your brand. The centered magazine stack commands attention, while glitch accents and subtle grain add texture and motion. Ideal for promos, announcements and social stories where a striking editorial aesthetic and strong hierarchy steal the spotlight.