Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Poster Pulse 6 - Original - Poster image

Poster Pulse 6

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Mockup
Editorial
Magazine
Background media
Story video
6exports
rating
Showcase your design like a real magazine with a bold, editorial cover brought to life. This vertical story-ready mockup blends vibrant color, grid lines, RGB split and scan effects for a modern, high‑energy look. Drop in media, update headlines, and fine‑tune colors and typography to match your brand. The centered magazine stack commands attention, while glitch accents and subtle grain add texture and motion. Ideal for promos, announcements and social stories where a striking editorial aesthetic and strong hierarchy steal the spotlight.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us