Poster Pulse 2

Make your message pop with a bold, editorial cover brought to life. This vertical motion title blends magazine-style layout, grid-driven typography, and energetic glitch effects for eye-catching Stories and Reels. Drop in your image or video, update headlines and subtext, and fine‑tune colors for paper, grid, and text to match your brand. Vibrant neon tones, film grain, and RGB splits add a gritty, modern edge. Perfect for promos, announcements, articles, and campaign highlights—anywhere a striking poster-style title needs to grab attention fast.