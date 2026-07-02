Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Poster Pulse 3 - Original - Poster image

Poster Pulse 3

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Editorial
Story video
Intro
Newspaper
6exports
rating
Give your stories a sharp editorial edge with a vertical motion title styled like a magazine front page. This template features a bold headline, multi-column copy blocks, and two media areas—all framed by neon accents, grid lines, and subtle glitch effects. Smooth camera drift and quick flash transitions keep attention on your message. Easily customize fonts, colors, media, and text to suit news updates, announcements, or brand features. Perfect for social stories, reels, and vertical promos where a polished, publication-ready look makes your content stand out.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us