Fire intro
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Streetframes - Original - Poster image

Streetframes

00:23 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Title sequence
Stomp style
Intro
Collage
7exports
rating
Build a high‑energy intro or promo with bold titles and a dynamic collage of media panels. This flat, geometric design uses vibrant color blocks, dot‑grid borders, and arrow accents to create a striking stomp‑style title sequence. Slides, staggered reveals, and kinetic typography keep the pace exciting while a final logo moment seals your brand. Perfect for intros, promos, and teasers that showcase multiple images or clips in a modern grid layout. Customize colors, text, and media to match your brand and deliver a punchy, contemporary opener that stands out across social and video platforms.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us