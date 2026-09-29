Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Tunnel Hype - Original - Poster image

Tunnel Hype

00:16 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 13 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Sale
Bold
3D motion graphics
Intro
10exports
rating
Make your discounts impossible to miss with bold 3D typography, punchy motion, and a dramatic radial tunnel backdrop. This high-impact promo is built for sales across platforms and works equally well as a standalone ad, channel intro, or title sequence. Customize headlines, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then export in stunning quality. The loop-friendly structure keeps focus on key offers—from price drops to limited-time deals. Designed for speed and clarity, it delivers crisp messaging in seconds so your audience acts fast.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us