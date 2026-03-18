Glowframe 4

Create a bold, high-impact sale opener in seconds. This motion title pairs clean, modern typography with warm light leaks on a dark gradient for maximum contrast. Playful percent, dollar, plus and check icons reinforce discounts and promos, while dynamic zooms and defocus transitions add punch. Perfect for e‑commerce, seasonal offers, and social ads, it’s fully customizable—edit headlines, colors, and fonts to match your brand. Use it as an intro or title sequence to grab attention and drive conversions across your campaigns.