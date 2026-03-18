Glowframe 3

Craft a standout opener with a minimal, neon-glow motion title. This clean design centers bold typography on a dark backdrop, framed by social-friendly icons and soft light leaks. Customize fonts, text, and colors to match your brand, and fine-tune background textures and glow for the perfect vibe. Smooth zooms and defocus reveals keep the motion elegant and modern, ideal for intros, announcements, and channel branding. Add your soundtrack and export fast in crisp full HD.