Glowframe 5

Design a sleek opener or title card with a clean, minimal aesthetic. This template features smooth slides, a cinematic zoom punch, and soft light‑leak gradients over a subtle dot‑grid texture for a refined digital look. Two editable headline fields keep messaging clear and focused, while flexible color and font controls let you adapt the style to any brand. Perfect for intros, announcements, product callouts, or section titles, it delivers crisp readability, generous negative space, and modern motion that elevates your content without distraction.