Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Gradient Title 6 - Original - Poster image

Glowframe 6

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Podcast
Title sequence
Light leak
9exports
rating
Create a modern podcast title that looks crisp and professional. This minimal, dark-gradient design uses soft light leaks, a subtle dot-matrix texture and glowing accents to make headlines pop. Built-in podcast icons like a microphone, play symbol, chat bubble and an ON AIR-style badge enhance the theme. Easily tailor typography, colors and pacing to fit your brand or episode. Perfect as an opener, bumper or title card across platforms, it keeps focus on clear messaging while adding stylish motion.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us