Glowframe 6

Create a modern podcast title that looks crisp and professional. This minimal, dark-gradient design uses soft light leaks, a subtle dot-matrix texture and glowing accents to make headlines pop. Built-in podcast icons like a microphone, play symbol, chat bubble and an ON AIR-style badge enhance the theme. Easily tailor typography, colors and pacing to fit your brand or episode. Perfect as an opener, bumper or title card across platforms, it keeps focus on clear messaging while adding stylish motion.