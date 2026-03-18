Glowframe 2

Make your message pop with a bold, minimal motion title powered by kinetic typography. This template blends glowing gradients, light leaks, and dramatic depth of field to spotlight your headline in the center of the frame. Quick zooms and slide-ins add punch while oversized letter shapes create stylish ambient backgrounds. Fully customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand. Ideal for intros, announcements, and dynamic callouts where clarity and impact matter most.