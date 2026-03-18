Glowframe 1

Craft a clean, modern opener with this minimal motion title. A dark gradient background, soft light leaks, and geometric accents frame your headline with style. Smooth focus shifts, subtle slides, and a quick zoom transition keep the pacing refined and on-brand. Customize two titles, choose your fonts and colors, and add your own soundtrack in seconds. Ideal for intros, section bumpers, and elegant announcements where readability and polish matter most. If you want a versatile, design‑forward title that fits many projects, this template delivers clarity, control, and contemporary flair.