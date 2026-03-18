Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Dynamic Gradient Title 1 - Original - Poster image

Glowframe 1

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Intro
Light leak
Fluid animation
12exports
rating
Craft a clean, modern opener with this minimal motion title. A dark gradient background, soft light leaks, and geometric accents frame your headline with style. Smooth focus shifts, subtle slides, and a quick zoom transition keep the pacing refined and on-brand. Customize two titles, choose your fonts and colors, and add your own soundtrack in seconds. Ideal for intros, section bumpers, and elegant announcements where readability and polish matter most. If you want a versatile, design‑forward title that fits many projects, this template delivers clarity, control, and contemporary flair.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us