Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Love Story Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Love Story Slideshow

00:41 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 images · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Romance
Heart shape
Minimal
Romantic
874exports
rating
Celebrate your love story with a charming slideshow featuring heart-shaped photo frames, elegant captions, and dreamy pastel gradients. Gentle light leaks and smooth transitions create a cozy, romantic mood that flatters your images. Easily customize colors, text, and timing to match weddings, anniversaries, proposals, or Valentine’s messages. The clean, minimal flat design keeps attention on your favorite moments while playful decorative hearts add warmth. Ideal for couples, engagement highlights, and heartfelt tributes—this template makes it effortless to transform memories into a polished, shareable love reel.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us