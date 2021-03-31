Love Story Slideshow

Celebrate your love story with a charming slideshow featuring heart-shaped photo frames, elegant captions, and dreamy pastel gradients. Gentle light leaks and smooth transitions create a cozy, romantic mood that flatters your images. Easily customize colors, text, and timing to match weddings, anniversaries, proposals, or Valentine’s messages. The clean, minimal flat design keeps attention on your favorite moments while playful decorative hearts add warmth. Ideal for couples, engagement highlights, and heartfelt tributes—this template makes it effortless to transform memories into a polished, shareable love reel.