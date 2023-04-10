Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Elegant Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Elegant Slideshow

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 14 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Elegant
Promo
Sliding panel
5.6Kexports
rating
Build a polished brand story in seconds with this elegant, minimal slideshow. Diagonal panels and clean line accents reveal your photos or videos with smooth slice transitions, framed by cinematic letterbox bars and subtle lens flares. Add multiple headlines and finish with a crisp logo reveal to use it as a promo, opener, title sequence, or outro. Customize fonts, colors, and audio to fit any brand style—from refined corporate to creative portfolios. A versatile, modern template that keeps the focus on your visuals while delivering premium motion design.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us