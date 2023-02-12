Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Fast Grunge Stomp - Original - Poster image

Fast Grunge Stomp

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Logo animation
Intro
Grunge
Title sequence
1.5Kexports
rating
Make an entrance with gritty stomp titles and a bold logo reveal. This energetic design blends kinetic typography with paint textures, tally marks, X marks, circles, and arrows for a raw, urban edge. Perfect for intros, bumpers, and punchy promos, it delivers high-impact messaging in seconds. Easily customize fonts, colors, and your brand logo to match your identity. The centered composition and dark palette keep focus on your headline while the grunge accents add attitude. Ideal for creators, brands, and editors needing fast, striking openers without the fuss.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us