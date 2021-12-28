Old School Promo

Bring vintage energy to your next video with a grungy retro VHS promo opener. This template blends analog textures, glitch artifacts, neon wavy backgrounds, and torn paper title strips to showcase your photos and clips. Fast, energetic motion and bold stacked text make your message stand out, while a final branded scene caps the sequence. Perfect for intros, promos, and title sequences, it’s fully customizable with your media, fonts, and colors. Deliver nostalgic 80s flair with modern polish—swap in your content and render a polished opener in minutes.