Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Old School Promo - Original - Poster image

Old School Promo

00:23 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Retro
Title sequence
Analog
Intro
862exports
rating
Bring vintage energy to your next video with a grungy retro VHS promo opener. This template blends analog textures, glitch artifacts, neon wavy backgrounds, and torn paper title strips to showcase your photos and clips. Fast, energetic motion and bold stacked text make your message stand out, while a final branded scene caps the sequence. Perfect for intros, promos, and title sequences, it’s fully customizable with your media, fonts, and colors. Deliver nostalgic 80s flair with modern polish—swap in your content and render a polished opener in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us