VHS Party Promo

Kick your event promo into high gear with a retro VHS aesthetic. This energetic template blends glitch transitions, scanlines, and RGB splits with bold kinetic titles and outrun grids for an authentic 80s feel. Populate multiple media and text scenes, then finish strong with a clean logo end card. Ideal for parties, nightlife, trailers, title sequences, and YouTube intros. Flexible color and font controls let you dial in the vibe fast—no plugins needed. Deliver a nostalgic, tape-worn look that’s fresh, punchy, and built to grab attention.