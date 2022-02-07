Paper Intro

Build a punchy, torn‑paper opener with a gritty scrapbook aesthetic. This energetic template layers ripped sheets, tape, crinkled plastic and grid lines with bold kinetic titles, media placeholders and a final logo reveal. A short social montage with post-style frames adds platform-ready flair, making it ideal for promos, announcements and channel branding. Easily customize text, images or video, colors and your logo to match your brand. Perfect for creators, events and social media intros who want retro, grunge personality without the hassle.