Youtube intro for cooking channel
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VHS Slides - Original - Poster image

VHS Slides

00:38 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Analog
Retro
Slideshow
Glitch
VHS overlay
2.2Kexports
rating
Give your project a nostalgic edge with a retro VHS slideshow packed with analog textures, glitch artifacts, and split‑screen title cards. This energetic promo template features gritty film grain, letterbox framing, and a bold central logo reveal to finish strong. Ideal for brand highlights, event teasers, and creative reels, it blends 80s/90s aesthetics with modern motion design. Easily replace media, edit headlines, and adjust colors to match your identity. If you’re after a vintage tape vibe with contemporary punch, this retro glitch design delivers standout results fast.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us