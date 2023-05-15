VHS Slides

Give your project a nostalgic edge with a retro VHS slideshow packed with analog textures, glitch artifacts, and split‑screen title cards. This energetic promo template features gritty film grain, letterbox framing, and a bold central logo reveal to finish strong. Ideal for brand highlights, event teasers, and creative reels, it blends 80s/90s aesthetics with modern motion design. Easily replace media, edit headlines, and adjust colors to match your identity. If you’re after a vintage tape vibe with contemporary punch, this retro glitch design delivers standout results fast.