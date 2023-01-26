Zoom Glitch Reveal

Ignite your branding with a high-impact glitch logo reveal designed to hook viewers instantly. This energetic intro/outro blends digital distortion, neon accents, and a dramatic zoom burst to assemble your logo from dynamic fragments. Easily customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, promos, and event teasers across social feeds and video platforms. The dark, modern look ensures strong contrast and maximum readability while the glow option adds extra punch. Make a bold first impression with a fast, futuristic logo animation that feels sharp, stylish, and unmistakably high-tech.