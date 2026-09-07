Beatline Neon Lyrics

Turn your track into a sleek lyric video with a glowing, audio‑reactive equalizer and atmospheric stage lights. This neon lyric visualizer centers your words above a responsive spectrum, with drifting particles and a glossy reflection for extra depth. Customize colors, fonts, layout, and spectrum style; fine‑tune frequency bands and sensitivity for perfect movement. Add your logo for consistent branding and let the video run the full length of your song. Ideal for artist channels, premieres, and label releases that need high‑impact visuals fast.